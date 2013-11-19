Home Cities Kochi

City water bus to be flagged off on Tuesday

The Vyttila-Kakkanad boat service  aka City Water Bus will be launched from the Vyttila Mobility Hub by Union Minister K V Thomas at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 19th November 2013 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2013 08:11 AM

Two specially designed boats with a capacity to ferry eight bikes and 50 passengers have been readied for the purpose. The Kerala State Water Transport Department will be conducting the boat services.

 “Currently, we will only operate one of the boats. Based on the demand, the other boat will be put into service,” said Ernakulam KSWTD Traffic Superintendent Sathyan.

The boat will begin operations at 9.15 am. The duration of each service is expected to be 30 minutes. The first boat will reach Kakkanad boat jetty at 9.45 am. After the passengers alight, the same boat will ferry passengers from Kakkanad to Vyttila and will return to the hub at 10.15 am. Seven continuous services will be operated throughout the day,” Sathyan said.  The last boat will leave Kakkanad boat Jetty at 5.20 pm for the benefit of the Collectorate employees. The fare for travel between Vyttila-Kakkanad and Kakkanad-Vyttila has been fixed at Rs 8. KMRL MD Elias George and Mobility Hub MD M Beena among others will also be present. 

