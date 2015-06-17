KOCHI: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre at Kochi is all set to launch a first-of its kind comprehensive foetal care programme.

This unique programme, labelled Amrita Centre of Excellence in Fetal Care, incorporates the services of specialist doctors from nine sub-specialties related to fetal care, so as to provide comprehensive pre and postnatal services which would include, among others, complete fetal ultrasound services including obstetric scans and fetal diagnostic interventions, fetal and pediatric genetics, foetoscopic laser surgeries and even open fetal surgeries.

A dedicated foetal cardiology center under the Department of Pediatric Cardiology for the diagnosis, counselling, planned peri-natal care of cardiac defects along with in-utero therapy and fetal cardiac interventions would also be part of this service.

At present, such facilities are only available in select centers in the West.

With the official launch within a few weeks, doctors at Amrita have already performed successfully the state’s first ever foetal laser surgery last month, on a set of complicated identical twin foetuses of a Malayalee couple living in Dubai .

“The fetuses were diagnosed with a complication unique to identical twins at 25 weeks of gestation, which if left untreated would have resulted in the loss of the entire pregnancy,” said Dr Vivek Krishnan, chief consultant in Fetal Medicine & Perinatology and Mohan Abraham, head of Pediatric and Fetal Surgery at AIMS.