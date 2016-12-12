Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police busts online sex racket; five held

The City Police have busted yet another online sex racket and arrested five persons including two women.

Published: 12th December 2016

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police have busted yet another online sex racket and arrested five persons including two women. The accused persons - Jayesh, 37, native of Eloor, Babu, 35, of Chittur, Suneer, 35, of Thodupuzha and two women, hailing from Thrissur and Bengaluru - were arrested following a raid on Saturday night. The key operatives, identified as Jayakumar and Sumi, a couple hailing from Kottayam, have gone absconding, said police.

According to the police, the racket operated from a rented house on the Eroor Vasudev Road, just opposite to the International stadium in Kaloor. Receiving a tip-off, the police team raided the house around 8 pm on Saturday. The racket lured clients by publishing advertisement on free classified websites offering young women.

Jayesh used to lure the customers online and contact them over phone to fix the deal. The customers were transported to the rented house in a vehicle driven by Babu. Sumi, an accused in several other immoral trafficking case, used to arrange girls from Bengaluru and other places. The arrested persons have confessed that they charged exorbitant rates from clients, who were lured online. Earlier, the police had busted a racket using a similar modus operandi, from a lodge near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

