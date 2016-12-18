Cash crunch inflicts deep wound on healthcare sector

Babu K Peter By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre’s decision to discontinue the high value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes turned out to be a major blow for the healthcare sector in Kerala, which has no dearth of super speciality hospitals.

Though the exact figures of the fallout were not available, authorities at most of the major hospitals in Kochi admitted that demonetisation had indeed affected them badly as people put off hospital visits unless there was a major health scare. While the public thronged the Primary Health Centres(PHC)across the state,there was no such scenario in Kochi. According to the Medical Records Department of Ernakulam General Hospital,there was no change in patient visits, either way, to the GH.

“The average number of patients seeking treatment here was 350-450 daily. There has not been a major difference in the number of patients and it remains almost the same over a month on since demonetisation,” said a hospital official. Authorities at the Ernakulam Medical Centre(EMC) said there has been a 10 per cent fall in the number of patients post-November 8 when demonetisation kicked in.

“However, patients, who had undergone hospitalisation, do come in for follow-up check-up and to avail themselves of such services.

Lissie Hospital, Kaloor also reported a fall in the number of patients. “The exact figures are not available, but demonetisation has indeed affected us,” hospital sources said. Though Aster Medcity did not report any fall in the number of patients, several surgeries were reportedly put off as families of patients were not able to raise the amount needed.

“No surgery was cancelled. But the operations were being performed after they mobilised the money,” hospital authorities. Lourdes Hospital,Vaduthala, also encountered a temporary setback, but things were back to normal now.