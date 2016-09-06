KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Monday felicitated the former police officer who conceived the idea of the recently implemented traffic regulation at Vyttila junction in the city.

The new traffic system at Vyttila has helped ease traffic bottlenecks at the busy junction. Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police K B Venugopal was felicitated by City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh. Earlier, Venugopal had worked as Assistant Commissioner in the Traffic Department in Kochi.

A few months ago, Venugopal, who is well aware of the traffic crisis in the city, approached the Kochi City Police with the suggestion to re-route traffic at Vyttila. The Traffic Police tested the new system recommended by Venugopal at Vytilla, under which vehicles coming from Tripunithura to Ernakulam have to turn left, proceed through the national highway and take U-turn after a distance of 500 metres.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Ernakulam and proceeding towards Tripunithura and Aroor have to take U-turn at the second traffic signal at Vytilla. Encouraged by the success of the regulation, the Police Commissioner has decided to continue it until work on the Kochi Metro is completed. M P Dinesh handed over a citation to Venugopal at the function held at the Police Commissioner’s office.