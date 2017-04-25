Non-stop action

Home Cities Kochi

M John’s military thriller is a sensational account of a Pakistan intelligence officer who turns rogue, followed by intriguing plot turns.

KOCHI:The new thriller of ex-fighter pilot cum author, M John, certainly is a must-read for thrill-seeking readers. The excitement and racy spirit never dies down, thanks to constant new developments.

‘Empty Quiver’, as the term translates in military language, is about the seizure and theft of nuclear weapons, which, in this case, are the nuclear war-heads that has gone missing from the Pakistani military, while they were being transported to a forward location near India. The weaving of the story between the many geographical locations, like Israel, Pakistan, India, and Switzerland and the plot line used, gives the story a movie-like effect, especially when it is about a Pakistani intelligence officer who turns rogue.

 

The book talks about the probable outcome if nuclear bombs are to come into the possession of terrorists.

John quotes the former American President Barack Obama, “The most immediate and extreme threat to global security is a nuclear weapon falling into the hands of terrorists who have the will to use it.”

This novel is a sequel to his earlier works, ‘The First Coffin’ and ‘Coalescence’ and characters such as Ranjith Cheriyan and Rabi Abraham reappear.  John’s extensive knowledge and experience in the military and the in-depth details which he has provided leaves one wondering if the story is indeed based on real-life events.

The author has yet again managed to capture the interest of the readers and give his own twist to a somewhat regular plot-line with a very interesting unique theme, which leaves readers wanting for more.

