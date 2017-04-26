Kerala police recover body of newborn delivered in toilet; mother suspected of crime

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a tragic incident, the Tripunithura police on Tuesday unearthed the body of a newborn which had been allegedly buried by the mother near their house after giving birth in the toilet.

A police officer said the infant was born to Pradeep and Swapna of Pothiparambil House, Choorakad. The police have registered a case against the mother for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body.

“As per the postmortem report, the infant died of head injuries which might have been caused while the mother delivered the baby inside the toilet. We have registered a case under IPC section 318 against the mother,” the police said.

The incident came to light when Pradeep returned home from work on Monday evening and found his wife bleeding. He took her to hospital, where Swapna told the doctor she had delivered a baby boy and had cut the umbilical cord herself.

“She is undergoing treatment in hospital for heavy bleeding. Interrogation will start after she regains her health. Further charge will be imposed only afterwards,” said the officer.