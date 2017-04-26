Home Cities Kochi

Kerala police recover body of newborn delivered in toilet; mother suspected of crime

In a tragic incident, the Tripunithura police on Tuesday unearthed the body of a newborn which had been allegedly buried by the mother near their house after giving birth in the toilet.

Published: 26th April 2017 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2017 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a tragic incident, the Tripunithura police on Tuesday unearthed the body of a newborn which had been allegedly buried by the mother near their house after giving birth in the toilet.

A police officer said the infant was born to Pradeep and Swapna of Pothiparambil House, Choorakad. The police have registered a case against the mother for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body.

“As per the postmortem report, the infant died of head injuries which might have been caused while the mother delivered the baby inside the toilet. We have registered a case under IPC section 318 against the mother,” the police said.

The incident came to light when Pradeep returned home from work on Monday evening and found his wife bleeding. He took her to hospital, where Swapna told the doctor she had delivered a baby boy and had cut the umbilical cord herself.

“She is undergoing treatment in hospital for heavy bleeding. Interrogation will start after she regains her health. Further charge will be imposed only afterwards,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp