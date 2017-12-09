Ernakulam revenue district youth festival: Going into the final day, North Paravoor and Aluva in a neck and neck race 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

MUVATTUPUZHA: With barely a day remaining before the 30th edition of the Ernakulam revenue district youth festival at Muvattupuzha draws to a close, North Paravoor and Aluva sub-districts are going all-out in their efforts to clinch the overall championship title. After the results of the major events were announced on Friday, Aluva sub-district led the points table with 665 points. However, North Paravoor, which had been leading the race since the opening day. was relegated to the second position with 661 points.

Though North Paravoor led the points tally in the morning on the penultimate day, it later slipped to the second spot after Aluva emerged the winners in major events. While Aluva is trying to regain the champion’s title which had remained with them for nearly 10 years, North Paravoor, last year’s champions, is trying to script history by winning the title back-to-back.

The team comprising students of KPMHSS, Poothotta, who came first in the Parichamuttu competition in the Higher Secondary School category. (R) A Mohiniyattam contestant is being fed by her mother | Jainth Thomas Joseph

Interestingly, Ernakulam sub-district which was in the fifth position on Thursday bounced back to the third position with 649 points, thereby threatening to spoil Aluva and North Paravoor’s party. However, Tripunithura with 612 points slumped to fifth spot. Perumabavoor sub-district is in the fourth position with 623 points.

In the HSS category Aluva sub-district leads the race with 308 points,with North Paravoor trailing by just one point followed by Ernakulam with 304 points. In the HS category, Aluva with 266 points is placed a comfortable first. North Paravoor is in second position with 254 and Ernakulam third with 249 points.

Appeals jump to 113

The number of appeals received by the Appeals Committee witnessed a jump on Friday. Compared to the 40 appeals submitted on Thursday, the number of appeals went up to 113 on Friday. Of these 61 appeals were from the HSS category, the HS category accounted for 52.

Fest concludes today

The four-day fest will conclude on Saturday with a valedictory function to be held at the Muvattupuzha Townhall by 3 pm. Power Minister M M Mani will inaugurate the function. A cultural event will be held as a part of the concluding ceremony.

Meenakshi on cloud nine

Muvattupuzha : Like all other participants, she reached the 30th edition of Ernakulam Revenue school youth festival at Muvattupuzha with an anxious mind. Meenakshi Sangeeth, a student of St Teresa’s UP School, Ernakulam, never thought she could bag first spot in any item. But thanks to her stunning performance, she won not only the kuchipudi contest, but also mohinayattom and bharatanatyam on the same day.