KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will make use of satellite data for a spatial mapping of marine fisheries and mangrove resources in the country, said A Gopalakrishnan, CMFRI Director.

“The spatial mapping of marine fisheries resources will easily help to locate the fishing areas, navigational channels and protected areas distinctively in the open sea waters,” he told the valedictory function of the Winter School organised by the CMFRI to train young researchers in using satellite remote sensing data. “As part of marine fisheries management, the CMFRI has already launched a research project to analyse the productivity of the sea waters utilising the satellite data. The study is aimed at correlating the data on the presence of chlorophyll in the water bodies collected physically with the data generated by satellites. Also, CMFRI has inked a pact with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad to conduct a collaborative study to assess the blue carbon emissions and its sequestration,” he said.