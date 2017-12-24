KOCHI:Last year, Chellanam residents celebrated Christmas with gusto. This time around, the contrast is stark in the area that was adversely affected by cyclone Ockhi. Though many houses sport stars and cribs, the residents are not in the mood to celebrate Christmas with the usual fervour.Reports that cyclone Sagar may hit the Kerala coast in the last week of December have left many residents jittery.

“We are not in the mood to celebrate Christmas as we are all limping back to normalcy after cyclone Ockhi. Now, reports that cyclone Sagar is likely to hit the coast on December 31 have added to our concerns,” said Sabu, who is employed at a fish stall in Chellanam harbour.Many fishermen had ventured into the sea a few days ago after authorities gave them the green light. Antony said he was going fishing on Friday and Saturday. “We are not venturing into the sea on Sunday and Monday due to Christmas,” he said.

Fishing boats are anchored at the Chellanam harbour, which is yet to recover from the cyclone Ockhi

Fishermen plan to stay away from fishing this Christmas  K Shijith

Anil K, who sells lottery tickets in South Chellanam, said though celebrations will be low-key, residents will take part in festivities because Christmas falls only once in a year. Anil, who is also selling stars and cribs on a temporary basis, said business was dull. “I expect good business during December 23 and 24,” he said, adding that he had not received a single penny’s business so far.Waste water has inundated around 1,500 houses in Chellanam, making several areas virtually uninhabitable. After cyclone Ockhi, a majority of the residents were housed in relief camps set up at St Mary’s LP School and Puthanthodu GHS. A local resident, Rex Kaliparambil, lost his life after falling into a pit filled with water.

On Thursday, students and teachers of St Aloysius Convent ICSE School, Palluruthy, visited Chellanam and distributed Christmas kits to about 100 families.Jervin Joseph, secretary of Janakeeya Samiti, which held a sit-in protest demanding the construction of a seawall, said the Samiti will distribute kits for families. “The fisherfolk have just started venturing into the sea and a majority of them are facing financial distress,” he said.

According to Fr Vipin Aloysius Maliackal, assistant vicar of St Sebastian’s Church, Chellanam, the midnight mass on Christmas Eve will be dedicated to Ockhi victims.The church has distributed rice, meat and other essential commodities to households who lost all their valuables. “We have distributed pressure cookers and vessels to families who lost everything in the disaster,” he said.