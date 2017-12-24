KOCHI:Women candidates won big at the recently held elections in Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady. All the panels, including the University Chairperson is now lead by female students of the university, which is said to be a first of its kind incident in the college. It is learned that this is a first instance in the country where female candidates won all the college election seats in a mixed college.The women candidates could make their presence in all the 11 union seats, including magazine editor, union president and department representative.

The election was held on Thursday and results were declared on the same day. All the students who won the election belong to the SFI. Sree Sankaracharya University, named after the sage Adi Sanakracharya was established in 1983 and recently the institution had inaugurated their year-long golden jubilee celebration

Two cheers to women power

