KOCHI: It is that time of the year which offers a visual treat of different varieties of flowers from different places. The 36th Cochin flower show which is being held at Ernakulathapppan ground is organised by agri-horticulture society. The function was inaugurated by A C Moideen, Minister of industries and commerce. Mayor Soumini Jain and MLA Hibi Eden were also present for the event. Cochin flower show, south India’s biggest flower exhibition has been arranged in an area of 45,000 square feet having more than 50,000 species of flowers.

Flowers include 2,000 beautiful roses, 1,000 Thailand orchids, grafted adeniums, poinsettia, petunia, dahlias, varieties of cactus have also been exhibited.Pitcher plants collected from Kozhikode, Bonsai plants and125 medicinal plants collected from Thammanam are the major attractions this year. Besides plants and flowers found in India, imported plants like Portia, salviya, Calalilly are other major attractions of the show.

Suresh, Secretary, Agricultural Society said, “Different varieties of roses like black beauty have been exhibited that enhances the beauty of the show and we are expecting more viewers compared to last year.” Vidhyadharan, who owns a vegetable and flower stall said, “more varieties of flowers are imported and cactus varieties collected from Palakkad are also in great demand. Stall introducing kitchen waste compost bin, a novel idea to reduce the difficult task of managing kitchen wastes and bamboo stall recreating old memories allure the customers.

The dry garden made with succulent plants and white pebble gives an uncommon beauty to the show. Experts will give opinion in gardening and kitchen garden on the agri-clinic day.As part of their golden jubilee celebration, characters of jungle book are recreated with dry flowers adding more charm to the show. State Agricultural Department, Information Bureau, Coir Board, Horticulture Mission, Union Bank, Spices Board, Kerafed, Info Park, MPDA Cochin Shipyard are also participating in the exhibition.

Sixty rupees is charged as entry fee and students are given concession. The first 10,000 visitors are being given free tissue-cultured plantain saplings. A floral prince and princess competition will be conducted on January 4 for children. The flower show will continue till January 7, 2018.