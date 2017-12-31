KOCHI: Every New Year gives birth to new hopes and aspirations. With a lot of projects to look forward to on all fronts, be it infrastructure, health, cinema, fashion or technology, there is no doubt the year 2018 has much in store.The huge celebrations that bid farewell to 2017 and the fervour with which the city welcomed 2018 can surely vouch for this. The city saw crowds swarming to the Kerala Blaster’s match to herald the new year with their favourite sport.

Various parties that were organised at many places in the city saw the young and the old alike joining in. The beach parties and DJ nights were as glorious as that in the past. Though the traditional Pappanhi burning took place at a different location, the event did not lose its charm. People began pouring in way before the schedule. Cultural programmes and private celebrations happened all over the city, with friends and family huddled together ready for the New Year countdown.

While not many would have made a New Year resolution or a bucket list, you could find people sharing their aspirations on the social networking sites. With almost 12 movies slotted for release in January, movie buffs and fans are quite eager for 2018 to dawn. The very controversial movie ‘Padmavati’ renamed ‘Padmavat’ will hopefully be released this year and it goes without saying the whole nation is waiting for it. Not just the Malayalam movies, the Malayali fans of Marvel and DC Comics surely have a lot to look forward to with movies like ‘Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Ant Man, the Wasp, Dead Pool 2 and Aquaman slotted for release this year. Popular series like Insidious and Mission Impossible will also be released this year. The New Year offers advertised by shops, brands and service providers added to the charm this New Year’s eve.

Expectations 2018

From Development to Security

Data privacy and net neutrality

Being a tech enthusiast, what fascinates me the most is the overwhelming amount of information that is available to us. The amount of information being recorded is at an all-time high, thanks to the devices that we have today. All these data drive technologies like the Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. However, I will like to throw light on the dark side of this ‘data-collecting’ wonderful thing called the internet. All our data, both personal and professional is available on public platforms. What we do, where we go, whom we talk to, what we communicate, the pictures we take- everything is being monetised in the name of free services. I hope people are made more aware of Data Privacy and Net Neutrality. People need to be aware of how these free products are minting money by selling our personal information. I expect the authorities will take steps to impose some restrictions on such activities.

Siddharth Prajosh, CEO, IEDC – TIST

Prioritise secularism, protect unity

Secularism is the backbone of unity in our country must be given priority in these times of turmoil. The living standard of the marginalised must be raised. The elderly must be provided with good healthcare along with other social perquisites. Proper waste management facilities along with a good transportation system still remain a dream for many Keralites. Kerala must take steps to speed up the development projects it has embarked upon. Start-ups must be promoted and the red-tapism which hinders the launch of new ventures must be removed. Due care and diligence must be given to our administration system to curb corruption, starting right at the grass roots level.

-Kevin George, CA Student

High hopes

Accepting transgenders

I would like parents and families to stop discriminating and rejecting their gender non conforming children. I wish with all my heart that those who have been forced to beg and take up sex work are embraced by their families. I wish the trans people would become entrepreneurs, change makers and role models in the society in 2018.

— Dr Kalki Subramaniam, transgender activist

A viable society

The year 2018 should see a viable society. The youth of the world, especially of India, shall become more socially connected, involved, and accepted. Hope to see a digitally upright India, where the youth shall never get enclosed in their digital cocoons. Welcome 2018.

— Anitha Mukunthan, teacher,Kanikkamatha Convent, Palakkad

For a moderate society

I expect a safer society for women. A society where I can walk out in any dress and at any time. A society where bribes are not demanded from job seekers. A society where the young are not burdened by the fear of the future. I wish to live in a society where I can eat unadulterated food. Teachers’ emotional intelligence and life history should be checked when employed.

— Nila N, Professor, Dept of English, Mercy College, Palakkad

No to xenophobia

2018 is most probably going to be a year of turmoils with the Arabs and Jews fighting for Jerusalem. 2017 witnessed one of the most brutal ethnic cleansing from the land of a Nobel Peace Price winner. Let us hope that 2018 will be a year where Xenophobia is less heard and less discussed.

— Nayana V, MA International Studies

Freedom for women

Atleast 90 per cent of women in India anticipate freedom of choice. They ardently wish to live without fear, to travel alone even at midnight, and to live without regret for being born a girl. Nowadays people, especially teens are alienating themselves from their immediate surrounding and live in the virtual world. They are alone in the crowd. May this trend change in the coming year.

— Navaneetha Suresh, MA English, Pondicherry University

(Inputs from Maria Saju, Swetha S Nair and Amritha Balakrishnan)

Filmy expectations

Awaiting a good theatre experience

Ee.Ma.Yau is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. Lijo Jose Pellissery is one of the best directors of our times. He has got a style of his own and in every film, he experiments something new by working on different genres. The trailer of Ee.Ma.Yau promises us all that. He is an extremist in art if it is a fantasy and he creates a whole new world for us, like Double Barrel and Amen. If it is a realistic one, he drags us into the story as he did in Angamaly Diaries. He is one of those few directors who can create a product that he truly envisioned, with a proper blend of visuals and sounds. Finally, his films always give the audience a good theatre experience and I am all set to watch Ee.MA.Yau.

- Paul Johnson, MA Mass Communication, Central University, Tamil Nadu

A litmus test

Carbon has some fine technicians on the board. I am, looking forward to seeing how cinematographer K U Mohanan captures the sequences shot in the forest. Overall, I believe Carbon has the potential to enthral the audience. Also, Vishal Bhardwaj returning after 18 years to the music department makes the wait more exciting. I hope this film will stand out at least in terms of production value. Carbon is definitely a challenging movie that will be a test floor for the veteran technicians and artist to see if they have stood the test of time. Let’s hope that Carbon will be a visual treat.

- Amal Devasia, Content Writer

Eagerly awaiting Odiyan

Odiyan, Mohanlal’s upcoming has a lot of specialities. Apart from this, the movie talks about the myths that existed in and around Palakkad, my hometown. Odiyans are said to have inhabited the Malabar region of Kerala. The director V A Shrikumar, who is from Palakkad, also plays a major role in the movies and all this has got me excited. The effort taken by Mohanlal to prepare himself to play the character is worth mentioning. In short, I can no longer wait for the release of the movie.

- Ansilin M Saju, MA English, Christ University

Hoping for a mysterious ride

Moothon starring Nivin Pauly, which is taking shape under the guidance of Geetu Mohandas, tops my list of most anticipated movies of 2018. The first look-poster which offers a sneak peek at the impressive makeover of Nivin Pauly and the blood-red landscape which compliments his callous stare kindle high hopes for an edgy and mysterious ride. With its script bagging the Global Filmmaking award at the Sundane Film Festival, Moothon the first feature film venture of Geetu Mohandas in Malayalam appears to promise a different viewing experience. The crew, which includes talents from Hollywood to Bollywood, is working hard on the intriguing plot set in the panoramic beauty of Lakshadweep and Mumbai. Moreover, I hope the dialogues penned by Geetu Mohandas and Anurag Kashyap guarantee a voyage worth embarking upon.

- Teena Thomas, MA English, Pondicherry University