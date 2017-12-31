KOCHI: Interested in running with the setting sun on the beach? Look forward to that experience it this January as Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is lining up a unique Duskathon in its bid to promote activity and adventure tourism in the state. DTPC has opened registrations for the Kochi Duskathon, which will be organised on January 13.

Participants, including domestic and foreign tourists, can register for the 10 km beach run and the 5 km beach run being lined up as part of the Duskathon. Families who look to run together can also register for the 5 km fun run or walk which will be held on the same day. Those registering for the run will be provided with Duskathon Jerseys, Finisher Medals, Kerala Ethnic Dinner, and Live Music.

Ernakulam DTPC’s initiative is being executed by Santos King, a Kerala Tourism empanelled tourism associate. Aimed at bringing in a whole new phase to Sustainable Tourism and also promote adventure-based tourism initiatives, the Kochi Duskathon will be organised on Cherai and Kuzhippally beaches between 4 pm and 8 pm. The 10km marathon will start from Cherai Beach by 4 pm and return after covering Kuzhippilly Beach coast.

The concept of “Kochi Duskathon” arose from the rising number of runners and fitness enthusiasts in India. With the increase in hectic lifestyles and busy schedules coupled with stress and other physical diseases associated, Running has proven to be an athletic and healthy sport, which brings positivity to mind and body in more than one ways. However, the concept of “Beach Run” is completely new. Since the Beach Run is being organised at the peak tourist season and the tourism department has ensured availability of rooms coming under all possible budgets, including Homestay and Serviced Villas, at Cherai and its vicinity. If you are interested in joining the Kochi Duskathon, register in this link. https://www.townscript.com/e/joanns-kochi- duskathon-sunset- beach-run-100432/booking.