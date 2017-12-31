KOCHI: Thrissur-based artist, Kannan Chitralaya has been dabbling with water colours since the age of fourteen. And for all his love for colours, he has completed more than hundred paintings. What initially started as a small passion has now turned into a full-time profession.

He has carved a niche for himself in the world of art.At the ongoing exhibition titled ‘Chitrachanda’ at Oberon Mall, Kannan’s work features among the several art works by different artists from across the state. And amidst the several mediums such as oil and acrylic, Kannan’s watercolouring works stand out. At the ongoing exhibition curated by Asif Ali Komu, five of his water colour paintings have been displayed.

Kannan is a self-taught artist and has been practising art for more than 15 years now. He says, “I used to participate in school-level and district-level painting competitions. After studying till Class X, I had to stop studies due to financial problems. Though I desired to undertake a degree from a fine arts college to learn more about art, I couldn’t.” Though he faced a lot of difficulties, the 37-year old artist didn’t give up. He started making hoardings and flex boards. It was during this time that artist Asif Ali Komu saw his works. Komu invited him to do an exhibition of his paintings. The exhibition was appreciated by everyone and then Kannan gave up making flex boards and hoardings and started giving more attention to paintings.

His water colour paintings explore various themes, whether it is on popular figures like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan or a picture of a poverty-stricken African child and a scene of bull race, there is a lot that the artist has explored.

Kannan Chitralaya

The colours he uses in his paintings give it a more natural look. Besides water colours , he has experimented with different mediums, such as oil and acrylic and also does pencil sketches. “I have tried all mediums. Oil paintings are more in demand but I do more of water colour paintings,” he said.

Kannan has participated in many group exhibitions held in different places in Kerala. He plans to conduct a solo exhibition of his water colour paintings which will be held in New Delhi in August, 2018. The artist is also making sketches of people who are visiting the exhibition. The exhibition is on till January 20, 2018.