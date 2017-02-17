Airports 22: What’s the flight plan, captain?

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government has given approval for a greenfield airport at Sabarimala, data available with the Civil Aviation Ministry showed 22 technically operational airports run by the Airport Authority of India do not handle a single scheduled flight. Five of them are in South India. However, most of these airports carry out general aviation purposes and handle non-scheduled and training flights.

The Kerala Cabinet has approved the greenfield airport proposal and entrusted the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) to conduct a feasibility study. The data revealed the ministry had received 15 proposals to set up greenfield airports in the country during the last three years - five from Andhra Pradesh, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, one from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana and Kerala. The ministry gave in-principle approval to three proposals from Andhra, site clearance approval for airports in Telangana and Rajasthan. The proposal from Kerala to set up an airport at Aranmula was approved initially but later turned down after the National Green Tribunal quashed the project’s environment clearance. Later the apex court upheld it.

In reply to P K Biju MP, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said necessary action for the execution of the greenfield project, including preparation of the detailed report, estimation of the project cost, financing arrangements etc, is the responsibility of the respective promoter. Biji Eapen, national president, IATA Agents Association of India, said all the airport promoters have been pinning their hopes in the UDAN (Ude Desh Ke Aam Naagrik) scheme, introduced by the Central Government, under which fares have been capped at `2,500 for hourlong flights.

The project is aimed at boosting air connectivity between unserved and underserved airports to make flying more affordable. There are 43 unserved airports across the country, including the AAI managed airports which do not have any scheduled flight operations. The airports can be profitable only if the regional air connectivity scheme is launched. But Eapen said the airline companies have not responded with enthusiasm to this scheme. He said the fate of the proposed Sabarimala airport would also depend upon the implementation of the new scheme.