Home Cities Kochi

District to get international exhibition centre

Industries Minister A C Moideen on Friday announced the decision to set up the centre to help Kochi host various commercial exhibitions.

Published: 25th February 2017 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2017 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district will soon get an international exhibition centre. Industries Minister A C Moideen on Friday announced the decision to set up the centre to help Kochi host various commercial exhibitions and work as an ideal platform for the traditional sector to feature their products.


“If we are unable to find a suitable spot for the centre in Kochi, we will think of establishing it in the suburbs.

The government will consult GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) officials and identify a proper place,” said Moideen after inaugurating a handicraft exhibition organised by Kairali at the Ernakulathappan Ground.


He said handicraft products of the state were of good quality and met international standards. 
“However, artisans are unable to get desired benefits. Moreover, the average age of those working in the traditional sector is 50 years, indicating that youngsters are not foraying into it,” he said.


Emphasising the need to technologically enhance the traditional sector for its survival, he said, “Mechanisation on a smaller level will not do any harm.

The real characteristics of the sector should be maintained as such.”  He said the government was also envisaging plans for public sector undertakings in the traditional sector to make such units self-sufficient. 


“Utilising the scope of the sector will ensure good revenue and employment. The recent policy changes by the US and Gulf countries are expected to adversely affect states like Kerala.

To overcome the crisis, we should think of creating more job opportunities here. The government will introduce policy changes in tune with the objective,” he added.  Hibi Eden MLA presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Cochin Development Authority A C Moideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp