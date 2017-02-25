District to get international exhibition centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district will soon get an international exhibition centre. Industries Minister A C Moideen on Friday announced the decision to set up the centre to help Kochi host various commercial exhibitions and work as an ideal platform for the traditional sector to feature their products.



“If we are unable to find a suitable spot for the centre in Kochi, we will think of establishing it in the suburbs.

The government will consult GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) officials and identify a proper place,” said Moideen after inaugurating a handicraft exhibition organised by Kairali at the Ernakulathappan Ground.



He said handicraft products of the state were of good quality and met international standards.

“However, artisans are unable to get desired benefits. Moreover, the average age of those working in the traditional sector is 50 years, indicating that youngsters are not foraying into it,” he said.



Emphasising the need to technologically enhance the traditional sector for its survival, he said, “Mechanisation on a smaller level will not do any harm.

The real characteristics of the sector should be maintained as such.” He said the government was also envisaging plans for public sector undertakings in the traditional sector to make such units self-sufficient.



“Utilising the scope of the sector will ensure good revenue and employment. The recent policy changes by the US and Gulf countries are expected to adversely affect states like Kerala.

To overcome the crisis, we should think of creating more job opportunities here. The government will introduce policy changes in tune with the objective,” he added. Hibi Eden MLA presided over the function.