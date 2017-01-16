Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s principal invites teachers’ ire for slander

The recent statement by Maharaja’s College principal A L Beena that ‘female students were coming to the college to cosy up to male students’ has brought disgrace to the entire teaching community, said

Published: 16th January 2017

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent statement by Maharaja’s College principal A L Beena that ‘female students were coming to the college to cosy up to male students’ has brought disgrace to the entire teaching community, said the All-Kerala Government College Teachers’ Association (AKGCTA). “Such a comment from principal of the college is unprecedented in the history of the institution,” said an official statement from the AKGCTA.

The association further criticised the  principal for her ‘immature and irresponsible’ act of publishing photos of the controversial graffiti appeared on the college walls through her personal Facebook account. It was allegedly done after a case was filed against the perpetrators, and the graffiti was removed.

The AKGCTA also lambasted the principal for sending derogatory messages about a junior teacher to the other teachers, and photographing women teachers talking to male students after barging into a teachers’ association meeting.

“The principal dismissed talented students like Faisal Razi, who sang a popular song in a film, and Shan Roop who acted in a video film. If no action is taken against her, the ongoing anti-student sentiment would spread from self-financing colleges to government colleges as well,” warned the statement. AKGCTA state president K Ramakrishnan and general secretary K K Damodaran demanded a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, the principal was unavailable for comment.

