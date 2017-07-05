KOCHI: As a primary step to effectively manage marine resources, some of the existing subsidies in the marine fisheries sector should be reviewed, said Ashok Jain, adviser to NITI Aayog. “The impact of various types of subsidies should be analysed before formulating a sustainable marine ecosystem management,” Jain said during the opening session of a two-day national workshop on inclusive management of marine ecosystems at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Tuesday.

“The subsidies which result in overfishing or illegal fishing should be eliminated for the sustainable development of marine fisheries,” said Jain.Referring to the delay by the state governments in implementing latest technologies, he said NITI Aayog would send directives in this regard to the states directly.

“India is committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations. We have to look into the possibilities of sustainable marine tourism towards achieving the SDG-14, which is related to the ocean resources,” he said.