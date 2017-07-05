KOCHI: India's global economic outreach and the growth of Indian diaspora in Australia have influenced Australia’s renewed interest in India, said Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India.

“Though the camaraderie between India and Australia began through trade relations, it is gradually making way for strategic partnership,” she said while interacting with a team of public policy professionals at the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) here on Tuesday.

Sidhu is heading an Australian delegation as part of the arrival of an Australian Navy Ship in Kochi. She said Australia’s migration programme was a model for the rest of the world.

“Every year, Australia receives migrants equivalent to around 1 per cent of its total population. Most of them belong to the working age group and bring with them talent, creativity and innovation. The Census 2016 of Australia reveals it is home to more migrants from Asia than from Europe.,” the High Commissioner said.