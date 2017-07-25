Home Cities Kochi

ANERT invites applications for setting up biogas plants  on subsidised rate

The Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) has invited applications for setting up domestic bio gas plants in the district.

Published: 25th July 2017 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2017 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) has invited applications for setting up domestic bio gas plants in the district. According to a statement issued by district administration authorities here, ANERT will install 1,100 bio gas plants for those in the general category while 50 bio gas plants have been planned for the SC/ST category on subsidised rates. The plants are being set up as part of the efforts to enable decentralised solid waste management. 


The plants that will be installed belong to the Deenbandhu category and KVIC model that will have a capacity of one cubic metre to six cubic metre. The owners of houses or commercial establishments or offices who are applying for the subsidy should make sure that their household or establishment are generating a minimum of 10 kg or more organic waste.  


The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will give a subsidy of Rs 5,500 to the general category applicants to  install one cubic metre plant, while for SC/ST category the subsidy will be Rs 7,000. 


For plants with a dimension between two and six cubic metres, the subsidy will be Rs 9,000 for the general category while Rs 11,000 will be given for applicants in the SC/ST category.  The applications are to be submitted to the district office of Anert. Application form is available on the website: www.anert.gov.in. 
For more details: 0484-2428611.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp