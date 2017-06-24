KOCHI: Cases of manipulation of fuel dispensing machines to cheat customers by providing less fuel in various places around the country has prompted the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) to carry out inspections in petrol pumps. Even though the department did not find any purposeful cases of fraud, some pumps were found providing inaccurate quantities due to a technical error.



R Ram Mohan, deputy controller of LMD, said eight squads were formed under the Central Zone, comprising Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki districts, and checking started on May 22. The inspections - 719 fuel dispensing machines and nozzles were checked so far - will continue until it is ensured there is no more malpractice.



“There are two squads in each district checking fuel dispensing machines and fuel nozzles. But no malpractice with the use of chip, as reported in Lucknow for example, was found here. We will conduct repeat checks to ensure no malpractice takes place,” he said.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs had directed state governments to closely examine the accuracy of fuel dispensing.



“There were variations reported at seven pumps in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. We have initiated action against these pumps. Our inquiry revealed the variations were due to some technical error in the fuel dispensing machines. We have directed them to correct the machines and report it to us so we can ensure the error is not repeated,” Ram Mohan said.



The LMD carries out checks on fuel dispensing machines on a monthly basis, but tampering of fuel dispensing machines is rarely reported in Kerala. “During the checks, we found around one percentage machines dispense inaccurate quantity of fuel. We often direct petrol bunk managers to check their machines frequently to avoid such errors,” the officer said.



Law for foolproof fuel flow

To prevent inaccurate fuel dispensing by various petrol bunks, the LMD decided to enforce Section 22(5) of the Legal Metrology Enforcement Rule. As per this Section, every petrol bunk owner, manager and employee has to ensure every day there is no error in the fuel dispensing machines.

“By enforcing section 22(5) of the Legal Metrology Enforcement Rule, we can ensure there is not fault in the machines installed at petrol bunks,” said R Ram Mohan, deputy controller, LMD.



“Every petrol bunk, before starting the day’s operations, has to check the machines and record the quantity and other details in the register. A majority of cases regarding inaccurate fuel delivery are reported due to errors in machines. Often, petrol pumps do not ensure the machines are foolproof.”



If any petrol pump fails to comply with the direction of the LMD, the owner, manager and employees may be prosecuted. “If an irregularity is reported for the first time, a fine will be imposed,” an officer said.

“For repeat offences, we will register a case against the petrol bunk.”