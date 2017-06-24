Keep people posted on laws: HC to Kerala govt
Published: 24th June 2017
Last Updated: 24th June 2017
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to give wide publicity to the laws and amendments enacted by it so the people are kept in the loop.
The court stated issuing of gazette notification served no purpose unless people knew about it. It can be effectively done by notifying and giving due publicity in various newspapers having wide circulation in the state. “If this has not already been done, we expect the government to do so immediately,” the court observed.