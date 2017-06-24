KOCHI: The officers of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd have been on a firefighting mode ever since the metro was opened up for the public. On Friday, a 24-second video of water leaking from one of the metro coaches, claimed to be due to rain, went viral on social media.



Hitting cyber world just five days after the inauguration, the clip, filmed by a passenger, created embarrassing moments to the KMRL top brass.

KMRL spokesperson said water was dripping from the AC vent due to some minor glitches. “We have noticed a video is being circulated holding rain the reason behind the leak in a metro coach. The KMRL will like to clarify it is not due to rain. The coaches are constructed with stainless steel and there is no possibility of leakage due to rain,” said the spokesperson.

“The end of drain pipe from AC is placed below the body of coaches for draining water. While the train moved along the curves, it created a reverse pressure on the pump resulting in water dripping into the saloon,” the spokesperson said. The KMRL has taken up the matter with the coach manufacturer. “This is a minor issue. We have already identified it and communicated to the manufacturer. New sets of trains will be brought with changes in the location of AC drain pipe. The existing trains will undergo rectification process one by one,” said the officer.

The video is learnt to have been filmed when the train reached Muttom station and the leak was reportedly spotted in two trains.

Strict action against littering, vandalism

KMRL sources said strict action would be taken against littering inside the metro stations. “There is a shortage of waste bins at the stations. We will arrange sufficient waste bins by Monday to avoid littering. Strict action will be taken against persons who litter or cause damage to properties,” said a KMRL officer.