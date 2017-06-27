KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail, which commenced operations on June 19, has set a record in its first week.

The urban transport system carried 5,30,713 people and earned Rs.1,77,54,002, which is better than the first week collection of any metro in India, a statement by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said Tuesday.

Monday’s figures were 98,713 commuters ferried, and Rs. 34,13,752 received at the turnstiles.

“We have had very good passenger traffic in the evening hours despite the heavy rains almost every day. And the commuters have been well-mannered and supportive. We are thankful to them,”, said Elias George, managing director of KMRL.

Average ridership per day in the first week has been 66340 and average income Rs. 22,19,250.

The metro authorities did not say what the previous record was for first week collections.

