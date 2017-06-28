KOCHI: The Kochi Metro has, perhaps, set a new record in first week ridership and collections of Metros.

Since launching its commercial operations on June 19, the Metro carried 5,30,713 passengers and earned a whopping `1,77,54,002 (`1.77 crore) till Monday. In its one week of operations, the Kochi Metro recorded an average daily ridership of 66,340 people and an average daily income of `22,19,250.



On Sunday alone, it carried 98,713 people, earning a revenue of `34,13,752.

“We saw very good passenger traffic in the evening hours despite heavy rains on almost all days. It should be specially mentioned the commuters were extremely well-mannered and supportive.

We are thankful to them,” said KMRL managing director Elias George. Corresponding figures of other Metros were not immediately available. Kochi Metro is the longest first stretch to be commissioned in India which helped it achieve the feat.

Kochi Metro first week figures(June 19-26) 5,30,713 Passengers

A1,77,54,002 Revenue Sunday numbers 98,713 Passengers

A34,13,752 Revenue Daily average 66,340 Passengers

A22,19,250 Revenue