KOCHI: Rain, rain everywhere as the skies have finally opened up. But the Science and Technology Department seems to be determined to hold cloud seeding over the skies of Kerala. The department has almost finalised a Bengaluru-based agency to induce artificial rain over the catchment area of a dam between the Southwest and Northeast monsoon.

The Kerala State Electricity Board’s Dam Safety office had invited e-tenders in May for cloud seeding over the catchment area of reservoirs in southern Kerala. Subsequently, two Bengaluru-based agencies with international tie-ups have approached the board. However, the department is yet to take a final call on this matter as there is confusion over the method to be adopted to induce rainfall. There are two ways to create precipitation - ground seeding and air seeding, a senior officer told Express.

In air seeding, chemicals like silver iodide will be ignited or dispersed by aircraft while flying through clouds. The other alternative is to fire small rockets laden with fine particles of sodium chloride to induce moisture in the clouds and cause rainfall.

The project is likely to be held in August-September. The KSEB has written to the state government seeking clarification on the method to be adopted. The government is yet to respond to the letter, said the officer. “Since its a matter related to policy, the state government is the final authority to take a decision and the KSEB is only an implementing agency,” he said.

“The project will be on an experimental basis and Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for it. Though the tender was chiefly meant for holding ground seeding, both agencies have expertise in air seeding as well. The department is mulling both the methods considering the topography of the state,” said an officer.

Though there is great enthusiasm for cloud seeding in science circles, the studies of previous experiments lack statistical support. Taking note of this, the officer engaged in the experiment said it could be taken up as an experimental project for drawing future guidelines. Though the state had proposed cloud seeding a couple of years ago when there was scanty rainfall, the plan was dropped after it received a bountiful monsoon.

Taming skies