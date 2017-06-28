The SRV HSS saw low attendance on Tuesday as the classrooms and the school compound were flooded with water overflowing from the Mullassery Canal | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: The copious rain that lashed Kochi for the last two days inundated various areas in the city and threw normal life out of gear. On Tuesday morning, waterlogging in several areas disrupted traffic at busy junctions. Office-goers and schoolchildren were worst affected as they were stranded in the heavy traffic. Waterlogging at Toll Junction led to bumper-to-bumper traffic at Edappally Junction which continued for hours. Owing to this, long queues of vehicles were seen on all arterial roads.

Pedestrians also found it difficult to wade through flooded roads and broken slabs of the drains.

High Court junction was also affected by traffic congestion due to waterlogging in the morning and evening. M G Road, Judges’ Avenue, North and South junctions, KSRTC station, Thammanam and Kaloor stadium were other areas where motorists were trapped with their vehicles.

The walkway in Fort Kochi that was destroyed by

rough sea onTuesday. The locals allege the walkway was

constructedunscientifically and the officials are to blame.

According to them, a seawall was needed

between the walkway and the sea | K Shijith

School inundated

As always, the torrential downpour inundated the SRV Higher Secondary School as water from the nearby Mullassery Canal flooded its compound and classrooms. The kitchen where mid-day meal for students is cooked was knee-deep in water. The attendance of students was poor. Officers said the school always faced the brunt of heavy rain as it has been witnessing waterlogging for the past three rainy seasons, an officer said.

Sea attack

The pedestrian walkway near the Fort Kochi beach is facing the threat of a sea attack. Around 25m of the pavement’s stretch has been partially destroyed by rough waves. “We have already carried out the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive at the beach. As for repairing the pavement, the Tourism Department has to ensure it,” said Fort Kochi councillor Shiny Mathew. Low-lying areas in suburbs like Chellanam, Vypeen and Cherai are among the worst affected.

Caution

The District Disaster Management Authority chaired by the District Collector has asked people to adhere to safety measures for preventing mishaps during the heavy rain. The officers said the district was likely to witness heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm in the next 24 hours. Commuters are requested to avoid travelling through hilly areas as there are chances of landslide. Water level in waterbodies is also likely to increase. Vehicles should also not be parked under trees. Extra caution should be taken by those living in coastal areas.