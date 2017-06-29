KOCHI: Malayalam actor Dileep, his assistant Appuni and filmmaker Nadirshah are likely to be summoned for further questioning, police said after a 13-hour long interrogation in connection with the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress, ended on Wednesday night.

Ernakulam Rural SP A V George told media persons that the police have not given a clean chit to the actor. “The inquiry is underway. If required they would be summoned again for interrogation," he said.

Sources within the police said a team led by assistant director general of police (ADGP) B Sandhya was cross-checking the statements made by Dileep and Nadirshah, which were recorded on Wednesday.

Currently, the investigation is focused on the conspiracy angle behind the abduction and assault of the actress, which happened in February this year.

Dileep and Nadirshah deposed before the investigators for about 13 hours at Aluva Police Club on Wednesday. The interrogation, which began on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30 PM continued past mid-night until 1.15 am.

Police said Dileep testified before the investigation team that he didn't know Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the case. However, he reportedly told them that he was not in a cordial relationship with the victim. After a friend had told him about the incident over phone, he tried to contact her, but she was unavailable.

The police were yet register a case in the complaint lodged by Dileep in which he alleged that a person had blackmailed him demanding Rs 1.5 crore for not naming him in the actress assault case. However, the investigating team recorded his statements on the complaint.

On Thursday morning, before leaving for the AMMA executive meeting in Kochi, the actor told reporters that he had discussed all the matters regarding his complaint with the investigators, and this was the reason why the interrogation took several hours.

"The police had a few doubts and so they asked more about it, which I clarified. I am confident,” he said.

“The two children of AMMA are involved in this, and both are suffering," he said, referring to him and the assault victim.