KOCHI: March 20 marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere, referred to as the ‘spring equinox’. The word ‘equinox’ is derived from Latin and roughly translates as ‘equal night’. In other words, spring equinox is the time of the year when both day and night time extends for 12 hours each. This happens twice a year, the second instance is September 23, the beginning of autumn.

Scientifically speaking, spring equinox is the moment when the earth’s equator passes through the centre of the sun. Roughly this takes place on March 19, 20 or 21 every year. The spring equinox is different from the summer and winter solstice when the sun reaches the highest or lowest point in relation to the equator, marking the longest or shortest day.

The beginning of spring can ignite a desire for renewal and new beginnings. Consider greeting spring with some rituals to welcome change, growth, revitalization, and renewal for yourself. Rituals-those symbolic behaviours you perform before, during, and after a meaningful event-can help mark the beginning of a fresh start or new direction.