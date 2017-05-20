Home Cities Kochi

Iskcon Padayathra to enter Ernakulam district on Sunday

Published: 20th May 2017 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2017 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Iskcon(International Society for Krishna Consciousness) All India Padayathra with a bullock cart and mobile temple propagating ‘Sanatana Dharma’ will enter Ernakulam district on Sunday from Poothotta.

The padayathra team comprising 33 Iskcon members, including foreign nationals, is led by His Holiness Rupa Raghunath Swami. The tentative schedule of the padayathra is as follows: Puthiyakavu (May 22), Tripunithura (May 23), Maradu (May 24), Mattanchery (May 25, 26), Ernakulam (May 27, 28), Kaloor (May 29), Thrikkakara (May 30), Kalamassery (May 31) and Aluva (June 1). 

“The padayathra will hand out valuable books such as Srimad Bhagavatam and Srimad Bhagavad Gita which is the essence of all Vedic studies,” said a release here.

