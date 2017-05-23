Home Cities Kochi

Travancore Devaswom Board secretary moves High Court against minister’s directive

Travancore  Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary V S Jayakumar on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the directive of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to the TDB president to remove

KOCHI: Travancore  Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary V S Jayakumar on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the directive of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to the TDB president to remove him from the post.He also sought the court to declare that the state government or it’s minister was incompetent to issue any directive to the TDB with regard to the matters covered under the Hindu Religious Institutions Act.


The petition said the government had no supervisory power or other jurisdiction over the devaswom board.
Jayakumar said he was recommended to be posted as commissioner by the devaswom board. “The recommendation was pending approval of the High Court.

The Travancore Devaswom Board Employees Confederation had been trying to prevent the petitioner from coming to the post of devaswom commissioner. The association has tremendous influence over the present government, and this has forced the minister to write such a letter,” the petition stated.


In the letter to TDB president, the minister said the Local Fund Audit Department had found corruption in purchasing utensils to Sabarimala as part of Mandala-Makaravilakku festival in 2013. “There are several other allegations against Jayakumar.

Hence, it was inappropriate for Jayakumar to hold the post of devaswom board secretary,” the letter stated. The minister directed the president to remove him from the post and to conduct an investigation with regard to the allegations.

Travancore  Devaswom Board

