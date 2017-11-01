Malayalam, swimming lessons for Customs officers

Dhinesh Kallungal By

KOCHI: Stung by the rise in smuggling through land and sea into the state, Customs is set to introduce sweeping changes into the force as part of modernising it and plugging smuggling activities.

The changes include teaching the Customs officers in the state Malayalam and swimming. While the former is vital in local intelligence collection and dealing with the state’s affairs, the latter is important for checking maritime smuggling and confiscating contraband from maritime smugglers, said Sumit Kumar, Commissioner, Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi. Senior officers said the initiative aims at equipping Customs to better face new era challenges of smuggling syndicates.

“The spurt in smuggling through the state is a strategic reality now. It is imperative for the agency to constantly focus on its strength, size, equipment and operational structures to stay agile, effective and smart, allowing it to meet contemporary challenges and carrying out the full spectrum of its operations, besides realising its destiny,” said Sumit Kumar.

As part of the move, around 20-25 per cent of officers in the state who hail from across the country are being provided Malayalam language skills at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax and Narcotics, he said. As part of strengthening internal security inside the force, all seaports, airports and cruise terminals will be brought under CCTV surveillance. The agency will also enhance its public outreach activities via social media campaigns and other means to check rising smuggling activities and for creating public awareness.

To spur public participation, Customs will also give away monetary rewards to people providing valuable information on smuggling, contraband goods or drugs and frauds for duty drawback or exemption schemes, without delay while maintaining the informer’s confidentiality. A 10 per cent interim reward of the total value of tax evasion, will be given to informers once the crime is noticed. The remaining reward will be given after proceedings in the case conclude. The reward varies up to 20-30 per cent of the total cost, said officers. The Customs has also been holding coordination committee meetings of various stakeholders in various airports. Antecedents of staff working at airports and list of frequent fliers will also be collected, said officers.

lAs many as 37 Customs officers are attending training on Malayalam language skills at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax and Narcotics

lAll the Customs officials would be given swimming training as it is very important in checking maritime smuggling and confiscating contraband from maritime smugglers

lThe Customs has been holding a coordination committee meeting of the various stakeholders in various airports comprising the airline officials, airport operator, and other supporting staff to rein in the smuggling activities

lAntecedence of staff who work in the airports and list of frequent fliers would also be collected.

lThe Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 5 crore from the Cochin international Airport in last one and half months

lAs part of strengthening the internal security inside the force, all the seaports, airports and crusie terminals in the state would be brought under CCTV surveillance- The officials would also be given weapon refreshment training programmes

Vigilance week in November

Kochi: A Vigilance Awareness Week is being organised in offices under the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, including offices in Kerala, Lakshadweep and in Mahe, Puducherry, in the first week of November. The theme of this year’s awareness week is ‘My vision- Corruption Free India.’ Awareness programmes include integrity pledge and competition for various schools and colleges. At IIM Cochin chapter, lectures, panel discussions, debates, quiz, essay writing, slogans, elocution, cartoon, poster competition on moral values ethics, good governance practices will be held. Competitions will also be conducted for Customs officers and staff in the state, said Customs office in a release.