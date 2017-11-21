Primary draft for traffic diversion plan at Vyttila ready

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Police and the Public Works Department (PWD) have come up with the primary draft for traffic diversion plan at Vyttila, one of the busiest traffic junctions in the state, during the construction of flyover.The work of the Vyttila flyover is set to begin on November 25. According to the officers, the traffic diversion plans will be implemented in a phased manner based on the progress of the work.

The primary plan will give stress to avoid crossing of vehicles and using approach roads to divert the traffic. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said before implementing the traffic diversion plans, a discussion will be held with various stakeholders of city’s development and will also invite public opinion.

As per the plan, the container lorries/trucks will be diverted from November 25 onwards.

The trucks coming from Paravoor, Aluva and Thrissur sides should enter the Seaport-Airport Road from Kalamassery HMT Junction to reach Kundannoor via Irumpabanam, Tripunithura, and Pettah. The containers coming from Alappuzha and going towards the Aluva and Thrissur areas should take a deviation from Kundannoor Junction to reach Seaport-Airport Road.

Meanwhile, the ‘landing portion’ of Sahodaran Ayyappan Road just before the Vyttila Junction will be maintained at a three-metre width allowing vehicles to take a free left turn.The western side of the traffic signal cabin will be extended. Crossing of vehicles coming from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Tripunithura side will not be allowed at the junction.

Those vehicles should enter the service road to reach the Ponnurunni Temple junction through the NH underpass.Vehicle entry to the Vyttila-Thammanam junction from Old Thammanam Road will also be restricted. The vehicles coming from Thammanam bridge to Vyttila should enter the service Road and use the NH underpass.

The bus stops and side medians near the Vyttila rail overbridge area will be removed. The vehicles coming from Thammanam side will not be allowed to take a right turn. Instead, they should reach the signal junction and take a deviation from there. The service roads leading to the underpass will be regulated for one-way traffic. All the vehicles coming from Tripunithura side should take a left deviation near the powerhouse to reach the NH.

LMVs will not be allowed to enter Vyttila directly. The small vehicles coming from Power Hosue side should take a U-turn at Thykkoodam and use the cutting next to the Vyttila Junction to take a right turn.

The Police have put forth the idea of widening the entry point of the road to the Vyttila Mobility Hub. They said it would be difficult for diverting traffic through the road without widening it as the pillars for the Kochi Metro will be constructed on the road.An alternative suggestion for widening the exit portion of the Hub to facilitate the entry of the buses was also put forth. The DMRC is planning to launch the Kochi Metro construction at Vyttila along with the work on the flyover.

