Special kids, elders get ringside view of Navy’s functioning

In the run-up to the annual Navy Week celebrations, special children and senior citizens were taken on a guided tour of the Naval Base here on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd November 2017 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2017 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Special children being taken on board a naval helicopter

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the run-up to the annual Navy Week celebrations, special children and senior citizens were taken on a guided tour of the Naval Base here on Wednesday. Some 100 wards from various special schools in the city along with several elders were taken around the base on a trip which lasted over three hours. 

The visitors were allowed on board the Navy Ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata. The special children also witnessed a magic show on board the INS Tir. A naval exhibition and screening of a film on the Indian Navy were also organised for the visitors. Besides, a precisely executed ‘Continuity Drill’- involving a series of intricate drills without a single word of command - by personnel from the gunnery training establishment of Southern Naval Command (SNC), INS Dronacharya was staged.

The highlight of the tour was the visit to the Naval Aircraft Yard, where the group was allowed to view up close and even get a feel of the different types of aircraft operated by the Navy at the Southern Naval Command. The visitors also got to see the persona behind the persons donning the all-white uniform.

