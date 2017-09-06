KOCHI: The month-long special drive launched by the Excise Department to check the flow of drugs and other narcotic products to the district during Onam season has unearthed many cases, including drug peddling and illicit brewing of liquor. “Enforcement activities were strengthened during Onam season to prevent illegal brewing of liquor and stop the flow of narcotic products to the district,” K A Nelson, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Ernakulam, told Express.

The Excise Department had launched the special drive on August 10. “We had a really busy time as a large number of cases were registered following the drive. More than 50 cases of drugs seizures have been registered. We have also seized spirit used for illegal brewing. As much as 1,500 litres of illegally-possessed ‘arishtam’ were recovered. Also, several cases were registered against bars and toddy shops for not following the norms,” he said.



The department has intensified its enforcement activities in Kochi following information that youths from the city were smuggling drugs to Kerala from Goa. “Our squad travelled to Goa and found youths from Kochi were taking part in rave parties there. They also smuggle in drugs from Goa and sell it here at a high price.



Mostly, they bring party drugs and MDMA,” he said.

The department has been coordinating with other enforcement agencies to check rave parties reportedly taking place in tourist boats off Kochi coast during Onam season. It received inputs about the use of drugs at these parties following the arrest of a drug dealer here four months ago. The Excise Department had set up two striking forces operating round-the-clock at two different points in the district, in addition to a control room at the Ernakulam Division office.To prevent illegal brewing, the department had launched several measures in coordination with the Forest and Police Departments.