KOCHI: Indian Coast Guard vessel Varuna will now serve the Sri Lanka Coast Guard protecting the 1,340-kilometre coastline of the island nation. The offshore patrol vessel was formally handed over by the Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh at a ceremony held at the Southern Naval Command on Tuesday. Sri Lankan Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge received the ship in the presence of Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral S S Ranasinghe.

With nearly three decades of service, Varuna, named after the Hindu God of the ocean, has a glorious history of being the ‘Alma Mater’ of Coast Guard officers. It was also part of a number of successful missions. The ship was decommissioned with traditional honours on August 23 to facilitate the handing over.Given pennant number SLCG-60 by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, it will be the first offshore patrol vessel to be inducted into the Coast Guard fleet of the island nation. The ship will be commanded by Captain Neville Amara Ubayasiri. Prior to her departure, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard crew will be imparted familiarisation and 'On Job Training' by ICG Workup team on ship handling, bridge navigation, engine room controls and machinery.

Addressing the gathering of dignitaries, officers and personnel of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan Coast Guard, Customs and the Police at the transfer ceremony, Rajendra Singh highlighted the significance of mutually beneficial relations shared between both countries. He also fondly remembered the contributions of the erstwhile training ship and wished good luck to the Sri Lankan crew in all future endeavours.