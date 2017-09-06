The Fire and Rescue Services Department officers at the Gandhi Nagar Fire Station operating the new mini mist fire tenders. As many as six new mini mist fire tenders were provided to various fire stations under Ernakulam Division of the department recently | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Narrow roads and traffic congestion in cities like Kochi will no longer pose a problem to the fire brigade in emergency situations, thanks to the new mini mist fire tenders allotted to the Fire and Rescue Services Ernakulam Division. The division comprising Ernakulam and Idukki districts has been allotted nine new fire tenders. Fire and Rescue Service Department Divisional Officer R Prasad said of the nine new tenders, six are mini mist fire tenders fitted on TATA Xenon chassis.

Unlike the normal fire tenders, mini tenders operate using mist technology which is capable of dousing fire using limited water and foam. The highlight of mini water mist tender is its compact size that enables travel through narrow roads.“The mist fire tender sprays fine water mixed with foam. It can douse fire and prevent smoke, which normally affects rescue operations in fire mishaps. Controlled spraying of mist will prevent damage of goods at the spot. In normal tenders, the goods get damaged due to high-pressure pumping of water,” he said. The mini mist tenders can carry 500 litres of water and 50 litres of foam compound. Using the new technology, the mist can be pumped for 25 minutes without any break. As it is fitted on small vehicles, the fire tender can reach close to the mishap spots, which is almost impossible in the case of normal fire tenders.



Though the department had earlier procured bikes fitted with water tanks for fire rescue operations, they are not being used owing to technical issues. “The water mist tenders are allotted to Gandhi Nagar, Mattancherry, Vypeen, Munnar, Moolamattom and Thodupuzha fire stations. The normal fire tenders have been allotted to Tripunithura, Pattimattom and Nedumgandom fire stations,” the officer said.



Meanwhile, the department is planning to provide a new skylift to the Fire and Rescue Station in Ernakulam for carrying out fire rescue operations in high-rises. Currently, the fire brigade has to depend on normal ladders to reach high-rises during fire accidents. “We have put forth a proposal to purchase skylift that has the capability to reach 60-metre high buildings. Discussions in this regard are under way. We hope the rest of the paperwork will be completed without delay,” an officer said.



A large number of fire accidents are being reported in Ernakulam district each year. As per the data, Fire and Rescue Service Department had received 2017 calls for rescue operation in the district in 2016. In 2015, the department had received as many as 1,658 calls for rescue operation.