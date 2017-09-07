KOCHI: Protest is brewing against the move to acquire more land for the proposed 45-m widening of NH-17 between Edappally and Moothakunnam. The People’s Collective opposing the move on Wednesday said people who already donated their land for the widening of the road almost a decade ago will have to give up more land owing to the new project.“More than 1,000 residents living on both sides of the same stretch had donated land in 2008 when the plan was to widen the stretch by 30 m. The land remains unused. With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deciding to widen the road by 45 m, the government is looking to acquire more land now,” said Hashim Chendambilly, chairman of the People’s Collective, in a statement.



Hashim said the NH stretch’s current width of seven m led to frequent accidents. “Still, no initiative was taken to use the land acquired in 2008 to widen the road. This, despite various governments coming to power between then and now,” he said. “The people who gave up their land a decade ago are yet to receive proper compensation. The matter is still in courts. Any move to acquire additional land will be strongly opposed,” he said. Hashim said a majority of the people who gave their land constructed new houses which would have to be demolished now to widen the road by 45 m.