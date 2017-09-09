KOCHI: International flights to Calicut airport were disrupted on Friday morning due to poor visibility caused by bad weather conditions and they were diverted to Cochin International Airport. Four flights - WY 295 Oman air from Salalah, IX 348 AI Express from Abu Dhabi, EY 250 Etihad from Abu Dhabi and AI 998 Air India from Sharjah - which were supposed to touch down in Calicut airport between 5 am and 7 am, had to land in Kochi. They returned by 8.30 am.



Meanwhile, the two-member team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached Cochin International Airport to conduct the first round of investigation into the Air India Express accident. The team is expected submit the preliminary report in the coming days. Around 102 passengers and six crew members had a providential escape when an Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway and rolled into a storm water drain during taxiing on Tuesday morning.