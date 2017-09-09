KOCHI: The two occupants of an SUV, including the driver, on Friday had a miraculous escape after their vehicle went up in flames while on the move. The incident took place around 7.10 pm, when the vehicle reached Kesari Library near Cusat. Shefin K Y ‘Haseena’, Samippady Road near Elamakkara, was travelling with his brother when they noticed fire and smoke in the engine compartment. The siblings immediately got down from the vehicle and tried to contol the fire.



However, they couldn’t go near the bonnet as the leaping flames had already engulfed the front portion of the car. The blaze was doused by a fire fighting unit from Thrikkakara fire station led by station officer V S Ranjith Kumar. However, by the time the fire fighters managed to put out the blaze the 2014 model Renault Duster had already been gutted. Fire Force personnel said short circuit could have triggered the blaze.