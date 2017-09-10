KOCHI: Highlighting the theme ‘Take a minute, change a life’ the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala Region( IACP-KR) in association with Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences(AIMS) on Sunday will organise a Suicide Awareness Campaign at Marine Drive here on the occasion of September 10 World Suicide Prevention Day.

The campaign will kickoff with a walkathon from St Teresa’s College at 4.30 pm which will be followed by a public awareness programme by psychology students from various colleges in the district at Marine Drive walkway.

The event will conclude with the participants lighting candles of hope and a message from District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla. Besides AIMS, Rogersoft Software Developers and St Joseph’s Hospital, Manjummel are associated with the campaign.