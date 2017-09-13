KOCHI: A team of enthusiastic singers, consisting of former and current students of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, belted out soulful melodies for the solace of patients at the ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme on Wednesday at the Government General Hospital.Under the tutelage and guidance of Sister Suchita CSST, association staff advisor at the Department of Sociology at St Teresa’s College, Abhirami Ajai, Chimmu Jayakumar, Geethu P G, Lakshmi H and Anjana Sreekumar took to the stage for a rocking performance that garnered much applause from the audience of patients, bystanders, and medical staff.



Abhirami started the programme with the song, ‘Thane ThirinjumMarinjum’ followed by a rendition of ‘Moham Kondu Njan’ by Geethu, ‘Maathala Poo Pole’ by Lakshmi, ‘Shyamambaram’ by Anjana and ‘Rajahamsame’ by Chinnu. They concluded the medley of 14 numbers with a group song, ‘EllarumChollanu’.Sister Suchita and the singers said the activity, taken up by the Association of the Sociology Department, is a humanitarian gesture and they were thrilled to be a part of the all-Wednesdays Arts and Medicine show organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, as it entered the 186th week. “To evoke the magic era captured by renowned music directors and present them before an audience who eagerly savour the musical treat is a blessing.

This act is a humanitarian gesture by the old and new students of the college and we appreciate their efforts,” said Sister Suchita.Dr Sajitha J Kurup, head of the Department of Sociology was also present at the event. The works of artist Sara Mammen, a cancer survivor was inaugurated at the General Hospital Art Gallery by Dr. P Mohan, Palliative Care expert, today at the hospital.Arts and Medicine is an initiative of the KBF in association with MehboobMemorial Orchestra and is sponsored by CAFS (Casino Air Caterers & FlightServices) aimed at providing solace to patients through live therapeutic music.