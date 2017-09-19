Home Cities Kochi

Planning a litter-free Kerala

The State Suchitwa Mission has instructed the local bodies to submit proposals for the management of biodegradable or nonbiodegradable waste in their respective areas before 
September 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the efforts to attain the status of a litter-free Kerala, the State Suchitwa Mission has instructed the local bodies to submit proposals for the management of biodegradable or nonbiodegradable wastes in their respective areas before September 28. The projects can be implemented by using Rs 20 lakh which has been allotted to each local body under the Swatch Bharath Mission. If more money is required, the local bodies will have to utilise their own funds.

The proposals can be like construction of public sanitation units, material recovery facility units, aerobic composting units, biogas plant and sewerage treatment plants. For public toilets, 90 per cent of the funds will be provided under the Swatch Bharath Mission. “Other proposals can be like setting up of the solid-waste treatment plant at hospitals, composting units at schools, biogas plants at government offices, package septage treatment plants, which can be managed by one or more local bodies together and related projects,” the Suchitwa Mission stated.

For the construction of bio gas plants at colonies, government quarters, offices, hospitals, meat stalls and by those units set up by the residents’ associations, the Suchitwa Mission will give a subsidy of 50 per cent or Rs one lakh, whichever is less.

Competitions for schools
As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’campaign, the district Suchitwa Mission will organise proclamation marches, rallies, painting-poster designing, essay writing and elocution competitions for students.  The school managements will have to conduct these competitions and submit the list of winners to the Suchitwa Mission co-ordinator. The painting and poster designing competitions will be organised by the Mission on September 23. The competitions will be held in different categories for students up to Standard 10 and those studying in Plus One and above.  Besides the competitions, the mission and local bodies will also launch cleaning activities at the markets and tourism centers. For more details contact 0484-2428701.

