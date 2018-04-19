KOCHI: Inspired by the Kisan March held at Maharashtra in March, thousands of farmers in the state and across the country came together under the banner of KeFF (Kerala Farmers Federation), as a force for vocalising farmers' demands, on Wednesday.

Joining hands against the “political apathy” and the government's “discriminatory policies” against the agricultural sector, over 3,000 farmers from the nook and cranny of the state as well as their representatives from various states attended the 'Karshaka Raksha Munnettam' organised by KeFF at St Michael's church auditorium at Chembumukku.

The body demanded the government take action against international agreements favouring free trade of agricultural products and their barrage in the domestic market. They also sought the fixation of minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural products.

“The state of farmers is so miserable that today they are forced to discourage their children from following in their footsteps. Political parties and other organisations have been incompetent in solving the farmers' grievances. In this situation, farmers need to unite to voice their problems. KeFF provides this platform,” said Roshan Kynadi, a representative from Kozhikode.

KeFF primarily aims at creating awareness among farmers regarding their rights and strongly protesting against the government's policy of importing agricultural products which are adversely affecting domestic producers.

Expressing concern over the decrease in rubber prices, Baby Vattakkatt, a farmer from Kanjirappally, said, “If the government accepts the import policy of rubber, its price will plummet from an already low rate of `110 to around `80.”

He said an MSP for agricultural products will ensure protection to farmers like him. Farmers also called for an agricultural insurance in addition to an insurance for crops against wild animal attacks. They also criticised bank policies which levied higher interest rates on loans for farmers compared to the lower rates for large-scale enterprises. The meeting was inaugurated by trustee of the Indian Farmers' Movement Bishop Mathew Arakkal and was presided over by KeFF president George J Mathew.

Major demands raised at KeFF meet

Fixing minimum support price for all crops

Re-allocation of carbon funds for environmental protection, received by the government from international agencies, to the farmers

Fixing the basic price of `200 for rubber by the Central and state governments

Terming rubber as an agricultural product accepted under the Ministry of Agriculture

Reconsidering international treaties adversely affecting farmers in the country

Amending governmental restrictions to retain the autonomy of farmers to grow the crops of their choice