KOCHI: A massive under construction building at Kaloor came crashing down late on Thursday sparking widespread panic and chaos. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the incident which occurred around 10 pm.

As the huge iron structures hit the ground with a deafening noise, several hundred people eager to know what had actually transpired made a beeline for the accident scene. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel along with the police too descended on the scene after coming to know of the mishap.

Fire officers said the accident occurred after an underground pipeline burst and water from it gushed out washing away the soil below. Officers said they could not enter the scene for carrying out a thorough check as the perilously dangling structures posed a huge risk.

"We are scanning the scene with arc lights to ascertain the extent of the damage. Three earth movers have been buried under the debris of the collapsed structure. As per the preliminary inquiry, the site belongs to a leading textile group where the construction was on for a showroom," they said.

According to a person residing nearby, the land was sold to the textile group a couple of years ago. "The details are being verified and efforts on to trace the contractor," officers said. Police cordoned off the area to prevent onlookers from trespassing to the scene.

Top authorities led by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla visited the site to evaluate the situation. A team from Kochi Metro also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and ensure the Metro structure is indeed safe.