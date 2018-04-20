KOCHI: Taking serious note of Kuwait’s decision that expatriate engineers cannot renew their work visas unless they obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, has sent a letter to the Kuwait government stating the graduates from the premier Indian engineering institutions have qualified duly accredited courses.

According to Jithin Jose, a mechanical engineer in Kuwait, Raj Gopal Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Yashwant Chatpalliwar, Second Secretary (Community Affairs/Consular), along with representatives of the Kuwait Engineers Forum and Tamil Nadu Engineers Forum visited KSE chairman and held a meeting. "The letter from the MHRD was handed over to the KSE chairman during the meeting. He has promised to discuss the points mentioned in the letter with the Kuwait Ministry," said Jithin.

In its letter, the MHRD said: “The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) came into being only in 2012. There are many engineers currently working in Kuwait who have secured degrees prior to setting up of NBA. Hence, it is requested the qualification of such engineers may not be questioned at this later stage."

In the letter, it was also highlighted the candidates are admitted to the engineering institutions through highly competitive entrance examinations.