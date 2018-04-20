KOCHI: AT a time when even the postgraduates are struggling to find jobs, a 2 1 - ye a r- o l d third-year electronics engineering student of Rajagiri School of Engineering is gleaning success in the business field. Ebin Jose is the CEO of NatureLoC.com, an online startup that sells organically grown spices and other products, with an annual turnover of `80 lakh.

Ebin Jose

According to Ebin, the idea of the startup was mooted by his paternal uncle. “He has a website, freshers. com, which offers job opportunities in the lines of naukri.com. When he saw that I had completed Plus- Two and had a lot of spare time, he asked me why didn’t I launch a startup. Once the idea took root, the next step was to decide what was to sell.

It so happened that once I had done an experiment to detect adulteration of honey. I was shocked to see the product, promoted as organic and pure, was in fact the opposite. So I decided to sell real organic produce. After a lot of deliberations, we zeroed in on selling spices, that too via online. It was the beginning of NatureLoC. com,” he said. As a first step, his uncle helped him design the website.