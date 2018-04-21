KOCHI: The UAE consulate in association with Dubai FDI and Musthafa and Alamana is holding a day-long investors meet titled Destination Dubai here on Saturday.

The meet will be inaugurated by Jamal Hussain Al Zaa’bi, Consul General and Head of the Mission to South India.

According to an official release, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) is an agency of the Government of Dubai to develop, promote and support foreign direct investment opportunities to facilitate investors’ success, growth and expansion in Dubai, the UAE and across regional and international markets.