KOCHI: The Director of Public Instruction (DPI) has asked the District Education Officers (DEO) in the state to collect details of all aided schools, owned by individual and corporate managements, by April 30. A set of guidelines and instructions has been issued along with a pro forma that has to be filled meticulously and submitted at the designated collection centres.

The DPI, in his letter, stated as part of the state government's decision to carry out fixation of posts and approval of appointments via online from the 2018-19 academic year, a software is being developed by a team of experts from the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (Kite) and department officers.

According to him, once such a software becomes operational, the delay in assimilating data, which has been plaguing the department, can be done away with. Even the complaints raised by school managements and teachers constantly will finally get a permanent solution.

Once the software comes into play, every aided school manager will have to be provided with a login id and password to enable them to upload details regarding their schools. "The process can be easily done in the case of those managements that have only one school. But for the managements having more than one school, a login id and password can be created only if a list of their schools are available. But at present, the DPI doesn't have such a list in its possession," he said in the letter.

According to the DPI, it has become a necessity to collect the details of all individual and corporate managements, including information of schools replete with the codes. In the case of corporate and individual managements that have more than one school, the DEO of the district where their headquarters is located has to collect the information.

"For this, the DEO has to go to the office of the manager. If the manager doesn't have an office, then the DEO of the education district which has been mentioned in the address of the manager has to collect the information. Besides, the aforementioned details, the officer has to procure a copy of the letterhead of the management," said the director.